Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: U, BCRX, EXAS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total of 16,549 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,500 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: BCRX) options are showing a volume of 25,065 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of BCRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 4,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,500 underlying shares of BCRX. Below is a chart showing BCRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) options are showing a volume of 6,344 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 634,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,200 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for U options, BCRX options, or EXAS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

