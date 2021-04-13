Markets
U

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: U, BCRX, EXAS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total of 16,549 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,500 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: BCRX) options are showing a volume of 25,065 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of BCRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 4,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,500 underlying shares of BCRX. Below is a chart showing BCRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) options are showing a volume of 6,344 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 634,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,200 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for U options, BCRX options, or EXAS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

U BCRX EXAS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular