Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TXN, ETSY, BHVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN), where a total of 21,751 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 7,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 763,700 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 20,811 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 8,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 873,800 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) saw options trading volume of 3,747 contracts, representing approximately 374,700 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 783,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,400 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

