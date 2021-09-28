Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TWTR, CVX, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR), where a total volume of 49,701 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.1% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 01, 2021, with 2,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,100 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 51,086 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,000 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 15,992 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring October 01, 2021, with 1,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,300 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

