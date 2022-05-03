Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TWOU, AAPL, TRTN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 2U Inc (Symbol: TWOU), where a total volume of 14,548 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.4% of TWOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 7,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 757,100 underlying shares of TWOU. Below is a chart showing TWOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 858,296 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 85.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 86.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 67,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN) saw options trading volume of 7,757 contracts, representing approximately 775,700 underlying shares or approximately 97.5% of TRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 795,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,600 underlying shares of TRTN. Below is a chart showing TRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

