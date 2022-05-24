Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TWLO, ENPH, PEP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total volume of 20,510 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,200 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 12,449 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 598,600 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 25,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,000 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
