Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TW, EVLO, TGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tradeweb Markets Inc (Symbol: TW), where a total volume of 1,936 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 193,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.3% of TW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,800 underlying shares of TW. Below is a chart showing TW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Evelo Biosciences Inc (Symbol: EVLO) options are showing a volume of 916 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 91,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.1% of EVLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 108,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,100 underlying shares of EVLO. Below is a chart showing EVLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 27,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,600 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TW options, EVLO options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

