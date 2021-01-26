Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TVTX, TEAM, PLUG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Travere Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TVTX), where a total volume of 1,703 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 170,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.3% of TVTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 352,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,600 underlying shares of TVTX. Below is a chart showing TVTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 5,297 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 529,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,500 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) options are showing a volume of 273,333 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 17,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TVTX options, TEAM options, or PLUG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.