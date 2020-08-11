Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TTWO, LMT, JNPR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 6,487 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 648,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,400 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 5,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 540,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,300 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) options are showing a volume of 12,949 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 8,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,000 underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

