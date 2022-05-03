Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TTI, CAR, COST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: TTI), where a total volume of 6,812 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 681,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.1% of TTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,200 underlying shares of TTI. Below is a chart showing TTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 6,089 contracts, representing approximately 608,900 underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 971,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,800 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 16,033 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,600 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TTI options, CAR options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

