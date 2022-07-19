Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TTD, TVTX, CPRI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 26,904 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Travere Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TVTX) saw options trading volume of 3,863 contracts, representing approximately 386,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of TVTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 783,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares of TVTX. Below is a chart showing TVTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) options are showing a volume of 10,182 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,800 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
