Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TTD, TEAM, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total of 9,418 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 941,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.4% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,600 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 9,376 contracts, representing approximately 937,600 underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 2,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,200 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 132,711 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 9,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 967,600 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

