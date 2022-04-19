Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TTD, KZR, URI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total of 26,394 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.3% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 2,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,900 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (Symbol: KZR) saw options trading volume of 4,995 contracts, representing approximately 499,500 underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of KZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 865,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,700 underlying shares of KZR. Below is a chart showing KZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 3,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 349,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 647,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

