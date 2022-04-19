Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TTD, KZR, URI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total of 26,394 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.3% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 2,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,900 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Kezar Life Sciences Inc (Symbol: KZR) saw options trading volume of 4,995 contracts, representing approximately 499,500 underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of KZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 865,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,700 underlying shares of KZR. Below is a chart showing KZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 3,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 349,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 647,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TTD options, KZR options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.