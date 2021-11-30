Markets
TSN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TSN, T, AVB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), where a total of 20,175 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 114.6% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 13,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) options are showing a volume of 415,387 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 41.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.6% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 65,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB) saw options trading volume of 3,660 contracts, representing approximately 366,000 underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of AVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 577,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,100 underlying shares of AVB. Below is a chart showing AVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

