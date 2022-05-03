Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TSN, INTC, PG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), where a total of 7,694 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 769,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,300 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 129,716 contracts, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 11,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 31,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 577,500 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

