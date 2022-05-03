Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TSN, INTC, PG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), where a total of 7,694 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 769,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,300 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 129,716 contracts, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 11,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 31,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 577,500 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSN options, INTC options, or PG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.