Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TSLA, SRG, SSTK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 713,826 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 71.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 277.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 43,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Seritage Growth Properties (Symbol: SRG) saw options trading volume of 6,443 contracts, representing approximately 644,300 underlying shares or approximately 162.8% of SRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 395,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of SRG. Below is a chart showing SRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) options are showing a volume of 4,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 492,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.8% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,500 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, SRG options, or SSTK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

