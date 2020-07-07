Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TSLA, RUN, CLW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 602,262 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 60.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 475.2% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1400 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 24,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 42,429 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 278.1% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 5,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 556,200 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clearwater Paper Corp (Symbol: CLW) options are showing a volume of 3,009 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 300,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150.7% of CLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 199,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of CLW. Below is a chart showing CLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, RUN options, or CLW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

    Most Popular