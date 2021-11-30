Markets
TSLA

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TSLA, PMT, WWD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.1 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 110.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 353.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 66,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) options are showing a volume of 32,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 334% of PMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 965,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 17,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PMT. Below is a chart showing PMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD) saw options trading volume of 6,373 contracts, representing approximately 637,300 underlying shares or approximately 277% of WWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 230,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,300 underlying shares of WWD. Below is a chart showing WWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

