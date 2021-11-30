Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TSLA, PMT, WWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.1 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 110.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 353.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 66,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) options are showing a volume of 32,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 334% of PMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 965,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 17,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PMT. Below is a chart showing PMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD) saw options trading volume of 6,373 contracts, representing approximately 637,300 underlying shares or approximately 277% of WWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 230,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,300 underlying shares of WWD. Below is a chart showing WWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

