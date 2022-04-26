Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TSLA, BA, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.0 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 104.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 454.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 56,982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 71,959 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 102.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,800 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 4,177 contracts, representing approximately 417,700 underlying shares or approximately 69.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 599,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring May 27, 2022, with 519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
