Markets
TSLA

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TSLA, AAPL, MU

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 868,216 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 86.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 251.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 58,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 1.4 million contracts, representing approximately 141.3 million underlying shares or approximately 185% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 126,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 276,425 contracts, representing approximately 27.6 million underlying shares or approximately 160.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 37,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, AAPL options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA AAPL MU

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular