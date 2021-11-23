Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TSLA, AAPL, MU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 868,216 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 86.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 251.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 58,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 1.4 million contracts, representing approximately 141.3 million underlying shares or approximately 185% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 126,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 276,425 contracts, representing approximately 27.6 million underlying shares or approximately 160.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 37,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, AAPL options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

