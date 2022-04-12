Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TSCO, WFC, W

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO), where a total of 4,105 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 410,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 912,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,800 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 124,553 contracts, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 15,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 9,718 contracts, representing approximately 971,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 1,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,700 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSCO options, WFC options, or W options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.