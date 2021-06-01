Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TSCO, JPM, FRC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO), where a total volume of 4,235 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 423,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 985,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 1,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,500 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 50,426 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 10,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) options are showing a volume of 2,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 211,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of FRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 515,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,000 underlying shares of FRC. Below is a chart showing FRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSCO options, JPM options, or FRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

