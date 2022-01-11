Markets
TRTX

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TRTX, MRNA, CRWD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX), where a total of 3,531 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 353,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.4% of TRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 395,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,600 underlying shares of TRTX. Below is a chart showing TRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 82,940 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 4,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,100 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 31,440 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.2% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,100 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

