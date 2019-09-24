Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TRTX, CARA, WDAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX), where a total volume of 2,120 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 212,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.7% of TRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 259,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,100 underlying shares of TRTX. Below is a chart showing TRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Cara Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CARA) saw options trading volume of 5,718 contracts, representing approximately 571,800 underlying shares or approximately 80.8% of CARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 707,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,900 underlying shares of CARA. Below is a chart showing CARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 16,690 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 68.7% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,900 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

