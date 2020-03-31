Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TRHC, ICUI, DOCU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (Symbol: TRHC), where a total of 8,917 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 891,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 221.3% of TRHC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 402,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of TRHC. Below is a chart showing TRHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI) saw options trading volume of 4,639 contracts, representing approximately 463,900 underlying shares or approximately 216.2% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 214,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,100 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 26,021 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.8% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 4,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,500 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TRHC options, ICUI options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

