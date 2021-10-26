Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TPB, AAL, COUP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB), where a total volume of 947 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 94,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75% of TPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 126,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,100 underlying shares of TPB. Below is a chart showing TPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 201,063 contracts, representing approximately 20.1 million underlying shares or approximately 74% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 19,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) options are showing a volume of 7,068 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 706,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.1% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,000 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

