Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TOL, ONB, HUBS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL), where a total of 14,336 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 9,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 903,000 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB) options are showing a volume of 7,008 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 700,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of ONB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,700 underlying shares of ONB. Below is a chart showing ONB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) saw options trading volume of 3,754 contracts, representing approximately 375,400 underlying shares or approximately 59% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 636,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,200 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

