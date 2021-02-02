Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TOL, FEYE, CRWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL), where a total of 10,465 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,000 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

FireEye Inc (Symbol: FEYE) options are showing a volume of 28,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of FEYE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,700 underlying shares of FEYE. Below is a chart showing FEYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 18,753 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,300 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TOL options, FEYE options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

