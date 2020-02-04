Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TMUS, CRM, FISV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total volume of 25,751 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.1% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 19,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 26,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,600 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV) saw options trading volume of 13,133 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of FISV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,100 underlying shares of FISV. Below is a chart showing FISV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

