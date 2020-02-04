Markets
TMUS

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TMUS, CRM, FISV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total volume of 25,751 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.1% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 19,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 26,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,600 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV) saw options trading volume of 13,133 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of FISV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,100 underlying shares of FISV. Below is a chart showing FISV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TMUS options, CRM options, or FISV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TMUS CRM FISV

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular