Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TMST, FB, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Timkensteel Corp (Symbol: TMST), where a total of 6,655 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 665,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 181.5% of TMST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 366,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,800 underlying shares of TMST. Below is a chart showing TMST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 274,528 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145.9% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 25,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 7,963 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 796,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 561,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 1,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

