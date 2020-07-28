Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TIF, PFE, CMI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF), where a total volume of 13,928 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.5% of TIF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,500 underlying shares of TIF. Below is a chart showing TIF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 186,533 contracts, representing approximately 18.7 million underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 13,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) saw options trading volume of 4,874 contracts, representing approximately 487,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,900 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

