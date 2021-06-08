Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: THO, SPWR, BKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), where a total of 9,592 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 959,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 144.5% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 663,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,500 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) saw options trading volume of 41,572 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 138.6% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,200 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 4,079 contracts, representing approximately 407,900 underlying shares or approximately 123.7% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 329,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for THO options, SPWR options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

