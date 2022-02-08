Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: THC, LMT, SNBR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC), where a total volume of 10,674 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.6% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,500 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 18,360 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.2% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 7,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,700 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sleep Number Corp (Symbol: SNBR) saw options trading volume of 3,497 contracts, representing approximately 349,700 underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of SNBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 440,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,300 underlying shares of SNBR. Below is a chart showing SNBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

