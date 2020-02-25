Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TGTX, EXAS, DLTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX), where a total volume of 12,106 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.5% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 4,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,100 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) saw options trading volume of 10,741 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 75.4% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,400 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 13,695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 4,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,500 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

