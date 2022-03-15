Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TGT, SNOW, PRLD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 21,430 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,700 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 29,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,100 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Prelude Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PRLD) saw options trading volume of 863 contracts, representing approximately 86,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of PRLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 198,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,600 underlying shares of PRLD. Below is a chart showing PRLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

