Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TGT, AVB, ADSK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 19,485 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,500 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB) options are showing a volume of 4,121 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 412,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of AVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 758,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,000 underlying shares of AVB. Below is a chart showing AVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 4,356 contracts, representing approximately 435,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 915,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

