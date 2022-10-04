Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TEAM, DAL, RCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM), where a total of 6,200 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 620,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,900 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 48,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,100 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 36,709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,600 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
