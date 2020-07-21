Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TEAM, APH, ITCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM), where a total volume of 10,353 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 1,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,300 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) saw options trading volume of 8,200 contracts, representing approximately 820,000 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of APH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,800 underlying shares of APH. Below is a chart showing APH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (Symbol: ITCI) saw options trading volume of 4,660 contracts, representing approximately 466,000 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of ITCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 899,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,100 underlying shares of ITCI. Below is a chart showing ITCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

