Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TDOC, WING, SVMK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total volume of 6,787 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 678,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.6% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,800 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) saw options trading volume of 2,211 contracts, representing approximately 221,100 underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 413,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,400 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And SVMK Inc (Symbol: SVMK) options are showing a volume of 6,194 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 619,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of SVMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,500 underlying shares of SVMK. Below is a chart showing SVMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

