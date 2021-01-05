Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TDOC, SBUX, REGN

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total of 12,594 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,300 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 26,600 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 22, 2021, with 1,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,900 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 4,189 contracts, representing approximately 418,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 913,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $585 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,400 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $585 strike highlighted in orange:

