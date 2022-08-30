Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TDG, ACN, BIO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), where a total of 1,385 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 138,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 254,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $980 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,100 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $980 strike highlighted in orange:
Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) saw options trading volume of 8,309 contracts, representing approximately 830,900 underlying shares or approximately 53% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,300 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) options are showing a volume of 569 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 56,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of BIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 107,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,700 underlying shares of BIO. Below is a chart showing BIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TDG options, ACN options, or BIO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
