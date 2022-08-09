Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TA, CELH, MRK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TravelCenters of America Inc (Symbol: TA), where a total volume of 764 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 76,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.5% of TA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 148,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,600 underlying shares of TA. Below is a chart showing TA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 7,887 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 788,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,000 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 42,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,600 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TA options, CELH options, or MRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.