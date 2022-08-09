Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TA, CELH, MRK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TravelCenters of America Inc (Symbol: TA), where a total volume of 764 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 76,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.5% of TA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 148,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,600 underlying shares of TA. Below is a chart showing TA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 7,887 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 788,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,000 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 42,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,600 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

