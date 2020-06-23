Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: T, STMP, TECD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), where a total of 243,806 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.7% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month of 37.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 43,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP) saw options trading volume of 1,599 contracts, representing approximately 159,900 underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 263,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring July 10, 2020, with 246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,600 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tech Data Corp. (Symbol: TECD) options are showing a volume of 4,267 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 426,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of TECD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 713,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,200 underlying shares of TECD. Below is a chart showing TECD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

