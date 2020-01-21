Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SWKS, XLNX, AMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total volume of 13,868 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.5% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,200 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) options are showing a volume of 19,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike put option expiring February 28, 2020, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) saw options trading volume of 9,587 contracts, representing approximately 958,700 underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of AMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 5,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,200 underlying shares of AMT. Below is a chart showing AMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

