Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SWKS, SNOW, TTCF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total volume of 7,121 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 712,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.1% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,700 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 31,789 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 4,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tattooed Chef Inc (Symbol: TTCF) saw options trading volume of 18,939 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of TTCF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 2,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,100 underlying shares of TTCF. Below is a chart showing TTCF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

