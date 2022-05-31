Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SWBI, SLB, OKTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (Symbol: SWBI), where a total of 4,150 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 415,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of SWBI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 829,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,700 underlying shares of SWBI. Below is a chart showing SWBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) saw options trading volume of 59,145 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 17,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 15,246 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,700 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

