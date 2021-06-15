Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SWBI, AA, HIG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (Symbol: SWBI), where a total of 7,105 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 710,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.5% of SWBI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,600 underlying shares of SWBI. Below is a chart showing SWBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 34,580 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 3,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,100 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG) options are showing a volume of 12,170 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of HIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,300 underlying shares of HIG. Below is a chart showing HIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SWBI options, AA options, or HIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

