Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SUM, UPLD, BLNK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Summit Materials Inc (Symbol: SUM), where a total volume of 3,602 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 360,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58% of SUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 621,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of SUM. Below is a chart showing SUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Upland Software Inc (Symbol: UPLD) saw options trading volume of 1,360 contracts, representing approximately 136,000 underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of UPLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 240,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,100 underlying shares of UPLD. Below is a chart showing UPLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) options are showing a volume of 4,567 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 456,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 838,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 1,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,900 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SUM options, UPLD options, or BLNK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

