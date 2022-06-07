Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STX, WMT, VLO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX), where a total of 13,659 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.7% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike put option expiring June 10, 2022, with 3,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,700 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:
Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 74,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 12,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 22,459 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,200 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
