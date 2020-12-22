Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STX, SWKS, MAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX), where a total volume of 16,722 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,000 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 11,818 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,000 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) options are showing a volume of 11,471 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 08, 2021, with 1,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

