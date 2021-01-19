Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STNE, TPR, COHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE), where a total volume of 18,828 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.1% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 17,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) options are showing a volume of 46,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.7% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 10,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coherent Inc (Symbol: COHR) options are showing a volume of 2,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 206,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,900 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

